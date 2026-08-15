Ferran Torres Joins Paris St Germain in a Blockbuster Transfer

Paris St Germain has signed Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract lasting until 2031. Although financial terms weren't disclosed, reports suggest a €50 million transfer fee. Torres, a World Cup hero, joins under the leadership of Nasser Al-Khelaifi and coach Luis Enrique, aiming for multiple trophies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 15:07 IST
Ferran Torres Joins Paris St Germain in a Blockbuster Transfer
Ferran Torres
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain has officially secured Ferran Torres, Spain's World Cup-winning forward, from Barcelona with a contract stretching to 2031, the clubs announced Saturday. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, sources cite a €50 million transfer fee.

In a press statement, Torres expressed his excitement, crediting PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, football advisor Luis Campos, and coach Luis Enrique for the opportunity to contribute to the team's trophy pursuits.

The forward, who netted the decisive World Cup final goal against Argentina, joined Barcelona in 2022 after a stint at Manchester City. Torres boasts 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and reunites with former national coach Luis Enrique at PSG.

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