Maria Perez Breaks New Ground with Half-Marathon Race Walk Record

Spain's Maria Perez has set a groundbreaking world record in the women's half-marathon race walk with a time of one hour, 30 minutes, and six seconds. The record-breaking performance took place at the European Athletics Championships, securing her the gold medal in a closely contested event.

This remarkable feat surpasses the previous world record standard of 1:30:30 set by World Athletics in December. Notably, this is Perez's first European gold since her 2018 victory in the 20 km race.

In the rankings, Italian Alexandrina Mihai claimed the second spot while Ukraine's Lyudmila Olyanovska took home the bronze. Adding another feather to her cap, Perez also holds the world record for the 35-km event, which she set in 2023, and boasts four world championship titles.