Shabnam Sinha to Lead Airtel Payments Bank into a New Era

Shabnam Sinha is set to assume the role of Chairperson of Airtel Payments Bank for a three-year term starting October 1, 2026. She will succeed Sunil Bharti Mittal, who will step down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman and leave the board by the end of September 2026. The Reserve Bank of India has endorsed Sinha's appointment following the bank's board decision, as announced by Airtel Payments Bank on Monday.

Sinha, currently serving as an Independent Director on the bank's board, has been instrumental in several capacities, including leading the Special Committee for Monitoring Frauds. She is also a participating member of the Risk Management and IT Committees. In response to her new appointment, Sinha expressed her dedication to advancing digital financial services, which she described as crucial to India's growth. She remarked on the bank's achievements in merging technology with accessible banking, impacting millions nationwide.

With over thirty years of experience in leadership roles within development finance and financial services, Sinha brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position. Her tenure at the World Bank saw her advising multiple governments on governance and operational strategies. Meanwhile, Mittal, a key figure in the establishment and growth of Airtel Payments Bank, reflected on his service since 2016, emphasizing the bank's evolution into a leading institution driving financial inclusion across India. The bank reports serving upwards of 121 million monthly users, aiming to continue its expansion under Sinha's leadership.