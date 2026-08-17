Karan Wahi Warns Fans of Fake Snapchat Account Using His Identity

Actor Karan Wahi has urged his fans to exercise caution after discovering a fake Snapchat account using his name. Wahi took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the fraudulent account, clarifying to his followers that it does not belong to him.

He cautioned that the individual behind this imposter profile has been misleading people. Wahi emphasized the importance of not interacting with unknown Snapchat accounts under the false impression that they are connected to him. 'Apparently, whoever this is loves to tell people it's me. Please do not add any random person on Snapchat thinking it's me. It's a fake account. Please beware of imposters trying to scam people,' he warned.

In addition to addressing this issue, Wahi is currently participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.' The actor shared glimpses of the demanding physical challenges he has encountered, highlighting the marks left by a rubber bullet stunt. Calling 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' his favorite show, Wahi expressed that the experience has allowed him to discover new aspects of himself, despite his fears. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi is by far my favorite show. Not because I am a daredevil or I like adventure. I am scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I love it because it teaches me things about myself I never thought I had in me,' he wrote on Instagram.