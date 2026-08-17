Himachal Pradesh's Rs 27 Crore Boost for Chopal's Development

In a significant move aimed at boosting infrastructure development in Shimla's Chopal constituency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the allocation of Rs 27 crore for various projects. This financial push is expected to revitalize public infrastructure, concentrating on administrative buildings, road connectivity, and essential services.

The newly announced funds will support the construction of joint office buildings in Nerwa, Chopal, and Kupvi with allocations of Rs 2 crore, Rs 3 crore, and Rs 2 crore respectively. Additionally, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for establishing a milk chilling plant in Nerwa, enhancing the area's dairy infrastructure.

Notable road projects include the Rs 4 crore Nerwa bypass, designed to improve local transportation. The Lakhawati bridge project, receiving the largest share of Rs 12 crore, aims to bolster connectivity. The Chhawala-Chopal water supply scheme will also receive Rs 2 crore to strengthen water access, directly benefiting local residents.