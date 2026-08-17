Himachal Pradesh's Rs 27 Crore Boost for Chopal's Development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 27 crore allocation for development projects in Chopal, Shimla. This funding targets improvements in infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and water supply, aimed at enhancing residents' quality of life and bolstering local connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Rs 27 Crore Boost for Chopal's Development
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at boosting infrastructure development in Shimla's Chopal constituency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the allocation of Rs 27 crore for various projects. This financial push is expected to revitalize public infrastructure, concentrating on administrative buildings, road connectivity, and essential services.

The newly announced funds will support the construction of joint office buildings in Nerwa, Chopal, and Kupvi with allocations of Rs 2 crore, Rs 3 crore, and Rs 2 crore respectively. Additionally, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for establishing a milk chilling plant in Nerwa, enhancing the area's dairy infrastructure.

Notable road projects include the Rs 4 crore Nerwa bypass, designed to improve local transportation. The Lakhawati bridge project, receiving the largest share of Rs 12 crore, aims to bolster connectivity. The Chhawala-Chopal water supply scheme will also receive Rs 2 crore to strengthen water access, directly benefiting local residents.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority

Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority

Global
2
Jharkhand Government Cancels Key Examinations Amid Widespread Irregularities

Jharkhand Government Cancels Key Examinations Amid Widespread Irregularities

India
3
U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli Resistance

U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli Resistance

Global
4
Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability

Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026