YSRCP Calls for Investigation into AP District Selection Committee Irregularities

YSRCP member Lella Appi Reddy urged the Andhra Pradesh government to discuss alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee in the Legislative Council. He insisted on the presence of Education Minister Nara Lokesh for questioning and demanded a CBI inquiry into recruitment processes, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:33 IST
YSRCP Calls for Investigation into AP District Selection Committee Irregularities
YSRCP MLC and State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy (Photo/X@YSRCParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party's MLC Lella Appi Reddy has intensified his demands for an urgent discussion in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council regarding the alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC). Reddy insisted that Education Minister Nara Lokesh join the Council to address questions posed by YSRCP members, underscoring the need for transparency in the recruitment process.

Reddy, speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, voiced frustration over the government's rejection of the party's adjournment motion to discuss the DSC issue. He drew attention to discrepancies in Group-I recruitment processes and suggested that if the government harbored suspicions about irregularities, a CBI inquiry should be commissioned similarly for DSC investigations.

The MLC also pointed out procedural anomalies, such as the conduct of DSC exams without a designated convenor. Additionally, he raised concerns over a top-ranking employee's case in SCERT and allegations involving sports-quota appointments. Reddy called for a deeper probe into claims of monetary exchanges for job placements and pressed for Lokesh's resignation, holding him accountable for the situation.

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