RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

RxN Network introduces CarePass, a membership card providing discounted access to India's top healthcare providers. Launching on Independence Day, the card offers instant savings at hospitals and clinics, bypassing paperwork and claim processes, and is free to join until August 31, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:39 IST
RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians
CarePass Launches This Independence Day, Bringing Healthcare Savings Across India's Top and Premium Hospitals. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru, India – In a groundbreaking move coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations, RxN Network launched CarePass, an innovative healthcare savings membership card designed to make premier healthcare services more accessible to Indian families.

Starting from August 15, 2026, CarePass promises immediate discounts at major healthcare providers, eliminating the need for claim processing, waiting periods, or cumbersome paperwork. This initiative comes as a breath of fresh air for families burdened by medical costs, offering member rates at over 100 top-tier hospitals and healthcare brands across the nation.

The membership card allows families to choose from four levels – CarePass, Prime, Essential, and Advantage – providing substantial savings on services that typically reach lakhs. RxN has partnered with Truworth Wellness for distribution, effectively reaching both corporate and retail spheres nationwide. CarePass also comes packed with additional benefits such as unlimited GP tele-consultations and annual health check-ups for higher membership tiers.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts

Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts

Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Government Submits Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam Findings

Uttar Pradesh Government Submits Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam Findings

India
3
Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase

Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase

India
4
RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026