RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

Bengaluru, India – In a groundbreaking move coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations, RxN Network launched CarePass, an innovative healthcare savings membership card designed to make premier healthcare services more accessible to Indian families.

Starting from August 15, 2026, CarePass promises immediate discounts at major healthcare providers, eliminating the need for claim processing, waiting periods, or cumbersome paperwork. This initiative comes as a breath of fresh air for families burdened by medical costs, offering member rates at over 100 top-tier hospitals and healthcare brands across the nation.

The membership card allows families to choose from four levels – CarePass, Prime, Essential, and Advantage – providing substantial savings on services that typically reach lakhs. RxN has partnered with Truworth Wellness for distribution, effectively reaching both corporate and retail spheres nationwide. CarePass also comes packed with additional benefits such as unlimited GP tele-consultations and annual health check-ups for higher membership tiers.