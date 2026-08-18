Tragedy at Ateneo de Zamboanga: School Shooting Leaves Four Dead

A deadly shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in southern Philippines claimed the lives of four individuals and left nine others wounded, according to regional authorities. The victims included two security guards, two students, and reportedly, the shooter, whose names remain undisclosed.

The suspected shooter was identified as a senior high school student, son of a customs officer from Zamboanga City. Armed with a Glock 9mm rifle, his actions have drawn concern from the Department of Education, which stands ready to support the affected community.

In light of ongoing investigations, officials urge restraint in circulating unverified details and assure that the situation on campus is controlled, with a focus on safety and support for all students and staff.