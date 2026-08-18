Tragedy at Ateneo de Zamboanga: School Shooting Leaves Four Dead

A tragic shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the Philippines resulted in four fatalities, including the suspected shooter, and nine injured. Authorities are investigating how the incident occurred as the community grapples with the aftermath and seeks psychological support for those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:33 IST
Tragedy at Ateneo de Zamboanga: School Shooting Leaves Four Dead
People stand outside Ateneo de Zamboanga University after a shooting that killed two people, in Zamboanga, southern Philippines (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A deadly shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in southern Philippines claimed the lives of four individuals and left nine others wounded, according to regional authorities. The victims included two security guards, two students, and reportedly, the shooter, whose names remain undisclosed.

The suspected shooter was identified as a senior high school student, son of a customs officer from Zamboanga City. Armed with a Glock 9mm rifle, his actions have drawn concern from the Department of Education, which stands ready to support the affected community.

In light of ongoing investigations, officials urge restraint in circulating unverified details and assure that the situation on campus is controlled, with a focus on safety and support for all students and staff.

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