Diplomatic Bridges: Wang Yi's Landmark Visit to South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea on August 19-20, marking his first trip there in five years. He will meet President Lee Jae Myung to discuss bilateral relations and regional affairs. The trip precedes the APEC summit and focuses on enhancing diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:34 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: Wang Yi's Landmark Visit to South Korea
Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit South Korea from August 19 to 20, as confirmed by South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. This marks his first official trip to Seoul in five years.

Wang will meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Blue House on Thursday to engage in high-level discussions surrounding bilateral relations and regional dynamics. Lee plans to extend his regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting.

In addition to meetings with President Lee, Wang will have talks and a luncheon with National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac. They are expected to address South Korea-China relations and developments on the Korean Peninsula among other international topics. Upon his arrival on Wednesday, Wang is also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to further diplomatic conversations ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen this November.

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