ED Raids Uncover Recruitment Scam in Karnataka and Gujarat

In a sweeping move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 21 locations in Karnataka and Gujarat on Tuesday. This action forms part of an in-depth probe into alleged money laundering tied to the irregular recruitment of veterinary officers via the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The coordinated searches carried out by the ED's Bengaluru Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) spanned multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hassan, and Ahmedabad. Key locations raided include the KPSC office, the residences of suspended officials, and various premises linked to the recruitment process.

Allegations suggest that significant bribes were exchanged to secure these positions, with middlemen reportedly demanding between Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh per candidate. Audio recordings provided by informants have become crucial evidence, as the ED investigates potential question-paper leaks and manipulation in the selection process.