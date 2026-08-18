China's Aluminium Export Boom Amidst Western Market Shifts

In a striking market shift driven by the ongoing Iran conflict, China has emerged as a pivotal supplier of aluminium to Western markets, offsetting production deficits in the Gulf region.

The world's leading aluminium producer has strategically elevated exports of alloy and semi-manufactured products. While providing temporary relief to strained global supply chains, these exports are defined by a tax system that imposes a hefty 30% export tax on primary metal, favoring alloy and semi-product shipments which enjoy a zero tax rate.

China's burgeoning aluminium export role, while fortuitous in the short term, spurs concern among Western policymakers. The tax-driven export composition and ongoing geopolitical tensions could reshape global aluminium dynamics, impacting Western manufacturers in the long run.