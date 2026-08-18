Tragic Bus Crash in Hungary: Polish Driver Detained

In a tragic incident that claimed 12 lives, a Hungarian court has ordered the continued detention of a Polish bus driver suspected of falling asleep at the wheel. The crash, which occurred in eastern Hungary, resulted in the bus tipping over and injuring dozens more.

The bus, carrying 57 Polish pilgrims, was on its way back from a shrine in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, when the accident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday. Prosecutors allege the driver was too fatigued to safely operate the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash.

Authorities have taken the driver into custody, citing concerns of flight risk and potential interference with the ongoing investigation. The district court of Miskolc has sanctioned the driver's detention for a month, pending further investigation. The case highlights the severe consequences of negligence, with the possibility of a prison sentence ranging from two to eight years.