US Housing Market Dips Amid Rising AI-Driven Manufacturing

Amid a surge in U.S. manufacturing driven by artificial intelligence investments, the housing market is floundering, revealing stark economic contrasts. Single-family homebuilding dropped sharply in July, reaching the lowest point in over three years, exacerbated by continued high mortgage rates and geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Housing permits witnessed a slight rise, but new home starts and contracts for existing homes spiraled downwards, indicating ongoing stress. Economists say relief could come if mortgage rates decrease, aiding builders in navigating current inventory and encouraging new projects.

Conversely, the factory sector is thriving, lifted by AI-linked production demands. High-tech and industrial supply production surged, buoyed by investments in information-processing equipment and defense production. This bifurcation of economic activities highlights the changing landscape powered by technological advancements.