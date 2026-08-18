Dollar Stagnates Amid Market's Dovish Fed Expectations

The U.S. dollar maintained a steady position against major currencies on Tuesday. This stability is attributed to the market's expectation of a dovish response from the Federal Reserve, influenced by recent softer economic data.

The euro receded slightly from its recent peak, while the dollar strengthened modestly against the Swiss franc and other currencies. Investors are recalibrating expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike due to signals indicating a weakening economy.

Furthermore, global inflation concerns, spurred by geopolitical tensions such as the U.S.-Iran conflict, are impacting interest rates, with U.S. Treasury yields experiencing a significant rise. These developments keep the market cautious about the dollar's trajectory.