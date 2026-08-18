Dollar Stagnates Amid Market's Dovish Fed Expectations

The U.S. dollar remained relatively stable against major global currencies as market expectations shifted towards a dovish stance by the Federal Reserve, driven by softer economic data. This includes unexpected job losses and mild inflation readings. Concurrently, geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns are impacting global interest rates and bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:52 IST
Dollar Stagnates Amid Market's Dovish Fed Expectations
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The U.S. dollar maintained a steady position against major currencies on Tuesday. This stability is attributed to the market's expectation of a dovish response from the Federal Reserve, influenced by recent softer economic data.

The euro receded slightly from its recent peak, while the dollar strengthened modestly against the Swiss franc and other currencies. Investors are recalibrating expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike due to signals indicating a weakening economy.

Furthermore, global inflation concerns, spurred by geopolitical tensions such as the U.S.-Iran conflict, are impacting interest rates, with U.S. Treasury yields experiencing a significant rise. These developments keep the market cautious about the dollar's trajectory.

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