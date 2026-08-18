Tragic Bus Accident in Hungary: Prosecutors Seek Detention of Driver

Hungarian prosecutors are pursuing the continued detention of a Polish bus driver accused of causing a devastating crash that resulted in 12 deaths. The tragic accident, which took place early Sunday morning, involved a bus carrying 57 pilgrims that overturned near Mezokeresztes, Eastern Hungary.

Prosecutors revealed that the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the catastrophic incident. While the driver remains in custody, investigators are concerned he might escape or tamper with evidence if released.

The bus was returning to Poland from a shrine in Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding to the tragedy's emotional weight. Under Hungarian law, authorities can detain a suspect for up to 72 hours without a court order, prompting the push for pre-trial detention.