Meta's Trial Over Child Social Media Addiction Sparks Debate

Meta Platforms is defending itself in a significant trial initiated by 29 U.S. states, accusing the company of deliberately addicting children to Facebook and Instagram. The trial could bring substantial changes to these platforms. Meta denies these allegations, arguing their services are meant to be improved, not harmful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 01:24 IST
Meta's Trial Over Child Social Media Addiction Sparks Debate
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Meta Platforms is currently embroiled in a high-stakes trial instigated by 29 U.S. states, accusing the corporation of purposefully addicting children to its popular platforms, Facebook and Instagram, for profit. The trial could lead to significant transformations in these widely used social media applications.

Taking place at a federal court in Oakland, California, the trial is the most prominent legal examination of social media's impact on younger users. State representatives claim that Meta's business model encourages harmful behavior among children, although Meta disputes these allegations, maintaining their services aim to be beneficial.

Expert testimonies and internal communications reveal contrasting perspectives on Meta's intentions and actions. The outcome of the trial could include hefty financial penalties and cause Meta to revise its business practices significantly.

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