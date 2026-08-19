Yael Trepy: Rising Star Recovers from Near-Tragedy

Cagliari striker Yael Trepy has been successfully brought out of a medically induced coma following a near-drowning incident in a swimming pool, the Serie A club reported.

Doctors at Santissima Annunziata Hospital in Sassari, Sardinia, confirmed Trepy's full consciousness and lack of neurological damage, although he remains under close medical supervision.

The 20-year-old, who joined Cagliari in 2022 and impressed in his Serie A debut, continues to recover with stable respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.