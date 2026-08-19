Yael Trepy: Rising Star Recovers from Near-Tragedy

Cagliari striker Yael Trepy has emerged from a medically induced coma, having been hospitalized after nearly drowning. Now stable, Trepy shows no neurological damage and will continue to be monitored in intensive care. The French player joined Cagliari in 2022, making a strong debut in Serie A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 01:29 IST
Yael Trepy: Rising Star Recovers from Near-Tragedy

Cagliari striker Yael Trepy has been successfully brought out of a medically induced coma following a near-drowning incident in a swimming pool, the Serie A club reported.

Doctors at Santissima Annunziata Hospital in Sassari, Sardinia, confirmed Trepy's full consciousness and lack of neurological damage, although he remains under close medical supervision.

The 20-year-old, who joined Cagliari in 2022 and impressed in his Serie A debut, continues to recover with stable respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

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