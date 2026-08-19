FCC's Probe Into Disney's DEI Practices under Scrutiny

The FCC's chair defends the investigation into Disney's DEI practices and critiques the company's attempt to halt the agency's review of its ABC stations. Brendan Carr states no decisions have been made regarding the potential revocation of ABC licenses and emphasizes the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 01:36 IST
FCC's Probe Into Disney's DEI Practices under Scrutiny
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The chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defended the agency's ongoing investigation into Disney's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices. Brendan Carr addressed concerns amid Disney's attempts to block an early review of its eight ABC stations.

In an interview with Reuters, Carr remarked that Disney appeared uneasy about the findings of the investigation, although he clarified that no final decision has yet been made regarding the potential revocation of ABC licenses.

"We haven't made a decision about when we're making a decision," Carr said, stressing the investigation's preliminary stage and the careful analysis required.

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