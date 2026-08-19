FCC's Probe Into Disney's DEI Practices under Scrutiny

The chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defended the agency's ongoing investigation into Disney's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices. Brendan Carr addressed concerns amid Disney's attempts to block an early review of its eight ABC stations.

In an interview with Reuters, Carr remarked that Disney appeared uneasy about the findings of the investigation, although he clarified that no final decision has yet been made regarding the potential revocation of ABC licenses.

"We haven't made a decision about when we're making a decision," Carr said, stressing the investigation's preliminary stage and the careful analysis required.