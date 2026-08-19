U.S. DOJ Unveils Major Charges Against Iranian Cyber Espionage Network

The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed new charges against 17 individuals linked to an Iranian company accused of hacking and data theft from various U.S. universities, companies, and government agencies. The Mabna Institute allegedly conducted the cyberattacks on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 01:24 IST
U.S. DOJ Unveils Major Charges Against Iranian Cyber Espionage Network
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The U.S. Justice Department disclosed fresh allegations on Tuesday against 17 individuals associated with an Iranian firm accused of orchestrating cyberattacks and stealing data from American educational institutions, corporations, and governmental bodies.

Officials claim the individuals were aligned with the Mabna Institute, known for executing cyber offensives representing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian entities.

The Department of Justice highlighted a vast operation targeting over 100,000 global professor accounts, with the Mabna Institute successfully accessing around 8,000 email accounts at U.S. universities and many others internationally.

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