Income Tax Department Targets Suspicious Foreign Remittances in Nationwide Probe

The Income Tax Department has launched a comprehensive nationwide probe targeting suspicious foreign remittances, as part of an effort to uncover entities that have allegedly remitted substantial foreign exchange amounts despite declaring minimal or no turnover, according to a statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

This action follows thorough groundwork, including intelligence gathering and data analysis concerning outward foreign remittances over the past three years. Investigations revealed a complex network involving entities suspected of illicitly channeling funds overseas, a finding that emerged during raids on fictitious charitable trusts implicated in creating fake donation entries.

Initial verifications indicate that these entities were either defaulters in filing necessary income tax returns or had submitted returns showing minimal revenues, contradicting their substantial foreign remittance activities. The declared purposes for these remittances, encompassing payments for freight, software imports, and consulting services, did not align with the financial profiles of the entities involved, as outlined by the CBDT.

Additionally, intelligence discovered discrepancies in the operational addresses of these entities, casting doubt on their legitimacy. The department noted a significant issuance of Form 15CB certificates by a limited group of professionals, while the remitted funds were concentrated among a cluster of entities.

Under the provisions of Form 15CB, aligned with Rule 37BB of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, accountants are mandated to verify the taxability of foreign remittances using company accounts and pertinent documents. The findings have raised concerns regarding potential lapses in due diligence on the part of accountants providing these certifications.

The department, on Tuesday, expanded its verification efforts to focus on shell entities, individuals concealing behind these operations, and professionals who facilitated the issuance of Form 15CB certificates. This extensive exercise has encompassed around 394 entities, including 117 located in strategic land-border states, and scrutinized 36 professionals, as reported by the CBDT.

The CBDT underscored the importance of rigorous adherence to standards by accountants who issue Form 15CB/Form 146 certificates, stressing that these certifications are crucial in maintaining system integrity.

Investigations are ongoing to delve deeper into the suspicious foreign remittance transactions, the CBDT confirmed.