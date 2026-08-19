Ebola Crisis in Congo: A Growing Catastrophe
The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing an escalating Ebola crisis with over 5,000 confirmed cases. This outbreak has become the nation's largest, causing 2,378 deaths. The Bundibugyo species is responsible, and efforts to control the disease are hampered by weak infrastructure, resistance, and worker protests.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with its largest Ebola outbreak to date, with confirmed cases now surpassing 5,000.
Health officials have reported a death toll of 2,378, marking it as the second most severe global outbreak after the 2014-2016 West African epidemic.
The Bundibugyo strain, lacking approved vaccines or treatments, is exacerbated by fragile health services and community resistance, complicating containment efforts.