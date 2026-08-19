Ebola Crisis in Congo: A Growing Catastrophe

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with its largest Ebola outbreak to date, with confirmed cases now surpassing 5,000.

Health officials have reported a death toll of 2,378, marking it as the second most severe global outbreak after the 2014-2016 West African epidemic.

The Bundibugyo strain, lacking approved vaccines or treatments, is exacerbated by fragile health services and community resistance, complicating containment efforts.