A former Vietnamese politician, Nguyen Sy Cuong, was involved in a traffic accident last year that resulted in the accidental killing of an 18-year-old girl, but he escaped criminal charges, according to police statements on state TV.

The incident, which has been surrounded by significant public scrutiny, gained further attention as protestors began placing flowers at the accident site in central Hanoi. The government described these actions as attempts by "hostile forces" to exploit the situation.

Cuong, a former deputy chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee, was said to have violated traffic regulations by driving in the wrong lane, but he tested negative for alcohol and admitted responsibility. Despite his violations, mitigating factors and the victim's family's decision to withdraw their complaint led to his exemption from prosecution.