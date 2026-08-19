Italy Secures Top Spot in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B

Italy clinched the top position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B with a decisive victory over Tanzania. They move forward to the Qualifier Play-off alongside Uganda. The team's strategic performances in Tanzania, notably against Uganda, ensured their unbeaten status in the final leg of matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 10:35 IST
Italy Secures Top Spot in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B
The Mosca brothers were once again heroes for Italy. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

In a display of remarkable skill and strategy, Italy has clinched the top spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B. This victory was solidified with a calm eight-wicket win over Tanzania, concluding the tournament in Dar es Salaam on a high note.

In their pursuit of league honors, Italy managed to secure a four-point advantage over Uganda, owing to Uganda's last-minute defeat to Bahrain. This achievement not only grants Italy bragging rights but also propels them into the Qualifier Play-off for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, alongside Uganda.

Throughout the competition, Italy leveraged strategic victories, including a significant win against Uganda, to maintain an undefeated streak in Tanzania. Instrumental to their success was the spin trio of Rakibul Hasan, Akash Waduwalage, and Crishan Kalugamage, who collectively dismantled Tanzania's batting lineup, setting the stage for the Mosca brothers to seal the win with their impressive batting partnership.

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