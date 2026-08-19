Shiprocket Shares Soar in Market Debut, Listing at 35% Premium

Shiprocket shares debut at a 35% premium on NSE and BSE. The IPO, highly oversubscribed, attracted strong demand from qualified institutional buyers and prominent investors. Proceeds from the Rs 1,617.48 crore IPO will fund marketing, technology improvements, and debt repayment. Shiprocket simplifies e-commerce for direct-to-consumer merchants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 10:47 IST
Shiprocket Shares Soar in Market Debut, Listing at 35% Premium
Shiprocket share listing (Photo/X_@NSEIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Shiprocket, a leading shipping aggregator, witnessed an impressive debut on the stock market as its shares surged to a 35% premium over the issue price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares began trading at Rs 131, a 35.05% increase, whereas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), they were listed at Rs 129.50.

In a strong performance, Shiprocket's stock reached a high of Rs 144 on NSE, reflecting a 9.92% gain from the initial price, and Rs 143.90 on the BSE. The Rs 1,617.48-crore initial public offering received an overwhelming response, being subscribed 99.38 times overall, with significant interest from qualified institutional buyers.

Backed by major investors like Temasek, Shiprocket had earlier raised Rs 727.41 crore from anchor investors. The funds are earmarked for marketing, technology upgrades, debt repayment, and potential acquisitions. Established in 2011, Shiprocket is a tech platform that streamlines e-commerce by offering logistics, checkout, payments, and more for online merchants.

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