Unitree Robotys: A 600% Surge Shakes Up Shanghai's STAR Market

Shares of Chinese humanoid robot manufacturer Unitree skyrocketed, opening more than 600% higher during its debut on the Shanghai's STAR Market on Wednesday.

The stock surged to 1,100 yuan, significantly above its IPO price of 150.8 yuan. This debut took place concurrently with the World Robot Conference in Beijing and came after Unitree's near $900 million initial public offering last week.

Industry experts view this as a landmark event for China's robotics industry, key in the ongoing tech rivalry between China and the U.S. Morningstar analyst Kangyuxiao Li indicated that it offers investors direct access to a leading company in the sector, potentially influencing valuations for future IPOs and private companies.