China's LandSpace Joins Elite Club with Successful Zhuque-3 Rocket Landing

LandSpace, a Chinese startup, successfully recovered the first stage of its Zhuque-3 rocket, joining SpaceX and Blue Origin as elite companies capable of landing reusable boosters. This achievement marks a significant step in reducing costs for space exploration and bolsters investor confidence for the company's upcoming IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 07:12 IST
China's LandSpace Joins Elite Club with Successful Zhuque-3 Rocket Landing
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In a monumental step for China’s aerospace industry, Chinese startup LandSpace successfully recovered the first stage of its Zhuque-3 rocket. This accomplishment puts LandSpace in line with private giants like SpaceX and Blue Origin, further narrowing China’s technology gap with the United States in the realm of reusable rockets.

The successful landing of the rocket is pivotal in reducing the costs associated with space exploration and has implications for boosting commercial satellite deployment. By perfecting reusable rocket technology, LandSpace aims to transform space exploration into a financially sustainable enterprise, much like the commercial aviation sector.

Notably, the Zhuque-3, made of stainless steel, showcases a potential reduction in production costs and improved heat resistance compared to SpaceX's Falcon 9. With plans for an IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, LandSpace aims to raise $1.11 billion to further develop this technology, setting the stage for high-frequency, low-cost launches in the near future.

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