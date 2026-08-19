Rupee's Steady Course Amidst Economic Winds

The Rupee Is Expected To Remain Broadly Stable At Around 95 Per Us Dollar Over The Next 1-2 Months And Consolidate Gradually Towards 97 Per Dollar By March 2027, Following The Reserve Bank Of India's Early Closure Of The Special Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank)

The Indian currency is forecasted to maintain its steadiness around 95 per US dollar in the upcoming months, before gradually reaching 97 per USD by March 2027. This prediction comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India's decision to close the special Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposit window earlier than initially planned, as reported by Ashika Institutional Equities.

The rupee showed resilience on Wednesday, rising despite the backdrop of increased oil prices. Contributing factors include interventions by the RBI, foreign institutional investor inflows, and a softer dollar index. The currency started the day at 95.71, trading at 95.75 at the time of the report.

The RBI has moved the closure of its special forex swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits up to August 31, 2026, following banks' successful mobilization of USD 52.3 billion by August 14. This earlier closure might curtail additional FCNR(B) inflows, though Ashika anticipates total foreign exchange inflows, leveraging instruments like Overseas Foreign Currency Bonds (OFCBs) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), to reach a range of USD 80-85 billion, surpassing prior projections.

Ashika maintains its fiscal 2027 balance of payments surplus estimate at approximately USD 70 billion, indicating minimal shifts in USD supply-demand equilibrium. Despite the increase in special inflows, the rupee has not been significantly bolstered, as the RBI appears to strategically use additional dollar influxes to manage its substantial USD 103 billion net short forward position, about 19% of its foreign currency assets. This strategy includes extending the maturity of USD 39 billion due by June 2027.

Predicting the INR's stability around 95 over the next couple of months, Ashika foresees a gradual weakening to 97 by March 2027. Post the decline in FCNR(B) inflows, factors such as Middle Eastern geopolitical events, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction, and general dollar movements will heavily influence the rupee. In the longer term, the rupee's trajectory will rely on the balance between domestic growth and inflation, in addition to the government's fiscal discipline and policy reliability.