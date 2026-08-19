Whistleblower Takes the Stand: The Social Media Trial That Could Change Instagram and Facebook

Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook engineering director and critic of Meta Platforms, testifies in a landmark trial accusing the company of addicting young users and improperly collecting children's data. The trial, involving claims from multiple states, challenges Meta's platform designs and safety measures for youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:30 IST
Whistleblower Takes the Stand: The Social Media Trial That Could Change Instagram and Facebook

Arturo Bejar, once at the helm of a Facebook engineering division, is now a pivotal figure in a court case with potential to reshape social media giants Instagram and Facebook. The trial accuses Meta Platforms of creating platforms that hook young users and misleading the public about potential harm.

Bejar, who initially testified in an Oakland federal courthouse, details instances of harm reported by young users on Instagram, sparking state-led legal action against Meta. Critics, including Bejar, argue Meta focused more on content prevalence rather than addressing the significant harm experienced by youth on its platforms.

The states involved in the trial—including California, Colorado, and New Jersey—highlight concerns over mental health impacts and data privacy violations. The case highlights broader societal and legal questions about the responsibilities of social media companies to protect their youngest users.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Global
2
Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Global
3
Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Global
4
IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026