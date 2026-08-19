Whistleblower Takes the Stand: The Social Media Trial That Could Change Instagram and Facebook

Arturo Bejar, once at the helm of a Facebook engineering division, is now a pivotal figure in a court case with potential to reshape social media giants Instagram and Facebook. The trial accuses Meta Platforms of creating platforms that hook young users and misleading the public about potential harm.

Bejar, who initially testified in an Oakland federal courthouse, details instances of harm reported by young users on Instagram, sparking state-led legal action against Meta. Critics, including Bejar, argue Meta focused more on content prevalence rather than addressing the significant harm experienced by youth on its platforms.

The states involved in the trial—including California, Colorado, and New Jersey—highlight concerns over mental health impacts and data privacy violations. The case highlights broader societal and legal questions about the responsibilities of social media companies to protect their youngest users.