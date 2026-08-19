Trump's Crypto Controversy: Profit or Policy?

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that many Americans believe President Donald Trump and his family have unduly profited from cryptocurrency, influencing policy decisions. Half of Republicans agree, despite Trump's promises to eliminate corruption. His crypto ventures have sparked debate amid allegations of conflicts of interest and corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:31 IST
Trump's Crypto Controversy: Profit or Policy?
Donald Trump

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests widespread belief among Americans that President Donald Trump and his family have profited inappropriately from cryptocurrency since his return to office, potentially impacting his policy decisions.

Half of Trump's own Republicans suspect business interests influence his presidency, raising questions about the leader who vowed to combat Washington corruption. Trump's significant profits from ventures like World Liberty Financial and his self-promoted Trump meme coin fuel controversy.

Poll results show division among Republicans and critique by Democrats, with tension rising ahead of the midterm elections. Although Trump claims no daily involvement in his family's business, ethics experts express concerns about unprecedented intertwining of politics and business under his administration.

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