Silver Set as New Catalyst in Secured Lending: PMFPL's Game-Changing Move

Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited debuts its Loan Against Silver product, following RBI guidelines. Targeting India's semi-urban and rural savers, this initiative offers organized, transparent credit options against silver assets. This move could shift silver from informal finance channels into a formal ecosystem, potentially redefining secured lending norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:00 IST
Silver Set as New Catalyst in Secured Lending: PMFPL's Game-Changing Move
Mr. Shaibu Cherian, Director, Paul Merchants Finance. Image Credit: ANI

Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited (PMFPL) has announced the launch of a Loan Against Silver product, marking a significant shift in the financial sector. This development follows the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive, aimed at including silver as acceptable collateral for loans.

The initiative seeks to revolutionize an unorganized market segment, previously dominated by informal financing channels. Silver, a common household asset in India, particularly in rural regions, now stands ready to bolster formal credit offerings. By bridging this gap, PMFPL offers customers a structured pathway to obtain credit against owned silver assets.

S. Paul, Chairman of Paul Merchants Group, emphasized the importance of this move, stating it will transform how silver can be utilized within formal financial ecosystems. The company plans to establish dedicated branches and expand operations, offering loans from ₹2,000 to ₹15 lakh against various silver forms, catering to individuals and businesses alike.

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