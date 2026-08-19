Tourist Helicopter Tragedy in Samburu

A helicopter crash in Kenya's Samburu county has been confirmed by the aviation authority. The tragic incident took place on Wednesday, as the chopper was en route to the Ewaso Nyiro river. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority’s spokesperson did not disclose how many people were aboard the helicopter but stated it was likely carrying tourists.

Local media outlets, including The Star and Standard newspapers, reported the possibility that tourists were the primary passengers involved. However, details remained scarce as authorities were yet to release official information.

The helicopter’s destination, the Ewaso Nyiro river, is a significant feature of the Samburu National Reserve, attracting visitors from around the globe. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.