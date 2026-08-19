Hong Kong Stock Exchange Boosts Profits Amid Global Investor Surge

In a landmark report, Hong Kong's stock exchange announced record-breaking first-half profits, attributing success to an invigorated fundraising and trading environment. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) surpassed expectations with a 24% year-on-year rise, reaching HK$10.57 billion in net profit, largely driven by interest from mainland China and beyond.

CEO Bonnie Chan highlighted China's optimistic prospects and recent innovations as energizing factors for the global investor community. A surge in listing fees, up 36% to HK$590 million, signaled increased activity from technology and advanced manufacturing sectors in China, affirming the exchange's strong pipeline.

With 87 listings raising HK$212 billion, Hong Kong emerged as the world's second-largest IPO hub. This unprecedented growth reflects strong international and mainland Chinese investor engagement, spurred by the exchange's continuous product innovation and expanding market ecosystem, asserting Chan's emphasis on maintaining this positive momentum.