Technical Glitch Grounds IndiGo Bookings Across India

India's leading airline, IndiGo, faced a technical issue on its website, preventing customers from booking flights. This glitch has drawn critical attention following December's mass cancellations due to poor pilot roster planning, highlighting persistent challenges in its operations, much to travelers' frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:07 IST
Technical Glitch Grounds IndiGo Bookings Across India
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India's largest airline, IndiGo, faced significant booking disruptions on Wednesday. Customers visiting their website were met with a 'no data available' message when attempting to book flights.

The airline, which commands over 65% of India's domestic aviation market, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the issue. Reporters from Reuters in multiple Indian cities encountered the same problem.

A separate travel booking platform noted that the airline's systems were experiencing technical problems, urging users to try booking later. Many took to the social media platform X to express their dissatisfaction, citing difficulties in booking flights and completing online check-ins.

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