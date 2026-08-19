Technical Glitch Grounds IndiGo Bookings Across India

India's largest airline, IndiGo, faced significant booking disruptions on Wednesday. Customers visiting their website were met with a 'no data available' message when attempting to book flights.

The airline, which commands over 65% of India's domestic aviation market, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the issue. Reporters from Reuters in multiple Indian cities encountered the same problem.

A separate travel booking platform noted that the airline's systems were experiencing technical problems, urging users to try booking later. Many took to the social media platform X to express their dissatisfaction, citing difficulties in booking flights and completing online check-ins.