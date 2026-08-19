Ukraine's New Defense Leader: Yevhenii Khmara Steps In

Ukraine's parliament has given its approval to Yevhenii Khmara as the nation's new defense minister. The decision was made following an official nomination by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who had previously installed Khmara in an acting capacity.

Khmara takes over the position from Mykhailo Fedorov, who was ousted from the role in July. The change in leadership marks a pivotal moment for Ukraine's defense strategy amidst ongoing regional tensions.

The appointment showed strong parliamentary support, with 312 of its members voting in favor, easily surpassing the required majority of 226 votes. This backing indicates a broader approval of Khmara's potential to guide Ukraine's defense policies moving forward.