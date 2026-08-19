Bihar's NH-22 Upgrade Project Gets Green Light: A Boost for Connectivity and Economic Growth

The Indian government has approved the transformation of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of NH-22 in Bihar into a four-lane highway. The 82.578 km long project, costing Rs 3590.73 crore, aims to bolster regional connectivity, improve travel speed, and support economic growth by enhancing links to key logistics and social nodes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:13 IST
Bihar's NH-22 Upgrade Project Gets Green Light: A Boost for Connectivity and Economic Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant push towards infrastructure development, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the conversion of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa stretch of NH-22 into a four-lane thoroughfare. The project, with a budget allocation of Rs 3590.73 crore, will span 82.578 km and be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The upgrade is of considerable strategic and economic importance, forming a critical link within Bihar's expanding National Highway network. It serves as a feeder corridor, connecting the India-Nepal border at Sonbarsa to key economic hubs such as Muzaffarpur on NH-27. According to the official statement, this infrastructure enhancement will ease congestion in heavily populated areas like Muzaffarpur, facilitating quicker and safer travel for passengers and freight.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the project is designed to boost multimodal integration and regional connectivity. By connecting to essential economic, social, and logistics nodes, the project is set to enhance the movement of goods and bolster regional economic growth. It also aims to link cultural and religious sites, thereby promoting tourism. The stretch will incorporate major bridges, railway over bridges, and flyovers to ensure seamless and efficient traffic flow.

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