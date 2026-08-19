Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

A series of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians on Wednesday. Six individuals were killed at a police post in Gaza City, while another person died in a separate strike at the Nuseirat refugee camp, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza
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On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike killed six Palestinians at a police post in Gaza City, according to medical sources who spoke with Reuters.

Later the same day, another Israeli airstrike targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where medics reported the death of one Palestinian.

These incidents increased Wednesday's death toll to at least seven, highlighting rising tensions in the region.

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