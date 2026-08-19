Helicopter Crash in Kenya Raises Safety Concerns

A helicopter carrying guests from luxury tour agency &Beyond crashed in Kenya's Samburu County. The company hasn't disclosed the number of guests involved, and local authorities are investigating the incident. The helicopter was en route to the Ewaso Nyiro river in Samburu National Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:31 IST
Helicopter Crash in Kenya Raises Safety Concerns
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A luxury tour agency, &Beyond, announced that a helicopter carrying its guests crashed in Kenya's Samburu County on Wednesday.

The company has not revealed the number of passengers on board, and a local investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

A Kenya Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson stated that the helicopter was headed to the Ewaso Nyiro river in the Samburu National Reserve.

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