Migration Imperative: Low Birth Rates Drive Indian States to Seek New Solutions

Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Advisory Council member, emphasizes the need for states with low birth rates, like Kerala and West Bengal, to accept migrants to sustain their systems. He warns against falling birth rates and highlights the importance of job creation during India's demographic dividend phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:32 IST
Migration Imperative: Low Birth Rates Drive Indian States to Seek New Solutions
Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Indian states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are grappling with falling birth rates, compounding their economic and public system challenges. According to Sanjeev Sanyal of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, these regions must attract migrants from other parts of India to maintain functionality.

In an interview with ANI, Sanyal outlined India's shifting population dynamics. While the national birth rate remains stable due to populous states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, regions with lower birth rates will need to tackle issues of cultural integration and workforce replenishment. Sending citizens abroad and expecting local systems to thrive without a robust workforce is not feasible.

Sanyal noted that although India is entering a demographic dividend phase with a sizable working-age population, the country must focus on job creation to capitalize on this opportunity. He warned that a low birth rate is a global issue, challenging even for countries with significant government incentives and migration policies. South Korea and China serve as cautionary tales of the potential long-term consequences of declining birth rates.

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