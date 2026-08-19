NSE's IPO Greenlight and the Future of India's Capital Markets

NSE CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan thanks SEBI for approving their IPO, stating that increased domestic savings will drive India's capital market growth. Capital markets are evolving with a surge in investors and savings. Emphasizing the importance of household savings, Chauhan outlines future growth in bonds and equity markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:31 IST
NSE's IPO Greenlight and the Future of India's Capital Markets
Ashish Kuman Chauhan, CEO, NSE (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development for India's financial future, National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan expressed gratitude to SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, for clearing the way for NSE's initial public offering (IPO). Speaking at the 23rd FICCI Capital Markets Conference, Chauhan thanked the SEBI chief for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and a proactive resolution of long-standing issues.

Highlighting the dynamic changes in India's capital markets, Chauhan noted that participation has soared to over 13 crore unique investors and 26 crore accounts on NSE. Equity and mutual funds now form a substantial portion of annual household financial savings, marking a robust increase from previous levels. The expansion signifies Indian households' pivotal role in fueling market growth.

Additionally, the managing director underscored the importance of deepening the corporate bond market. Although the market has substantially grown, comprising 17% of GDP, Chauhan emphasized that there's room for further development. Meanwhile, stakeholders highlighted the need to bridge the awareness gap, as high awareness hasn't translated into participation among households.

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