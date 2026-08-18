Chile's Economic Struggle: Copper Production Decline Hits Hard

Chile's economy faced a 0.2% annual decline in the second quarter due to reduced copper production, missing growth expectations. The mining sector, crucial for the country's GDP, saw a 6.4% decrease. Despite this, the central bank plans to maintain the interest rate at 4.5% amid economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:30 IST
Chile's Economic Struggle: Copper Production Decline Hits Hard
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Chile's economy experienced a 0.2% drop in the second quarter of the year, failing to meet growth expectations amid declining copper production, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The central bank's report highlights a 6.4% decrease in copper output, attributing the decline to lower ore grades and planned maintenance at top mining sites, impacting the nation's GDP.

Experts suggest that this economic downturn, coupled with easing inflation, may reduce pressure on the central bank to increase interest rates, which are expected to remain at 4.5% during upcoming decisions.

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