Hichilema's Re-election: Zambia's Path to Economic Growth

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, re-elected with 60% of the vote, offers investors the policy continuity they desire. This continuity is crucial as the country attempts to transform recent economic stabilization efforts into long-term growth, faced with pressures such as a potential IMF program and past economic turmoil.

Historically, Zambia's economy has been fraught with challenges, notably becoming the first African nation to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a focus on macroeconomic stability, lower inflation, and improved fiscal discipline, Hichilema's administration seeks to accelerate growth and investment despite external pressures.

Ambitious targets are set for the nation’s copper industry, aiming to reach 3 million metric tons in annual output to meet global demands. However, risks such as the El Niño weather phenomenon could hinder copper production by impacting hydropower, a vital energy source for the country.