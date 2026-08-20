Suryakumar Yadav Named Brand Ambassador for JITO Premier League Debut in Sri Lanka

Former India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the inaugural JITO Premier League, set to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The league, featuring 12 franchises and 250 cricketers, aims to promote community cricket with global visibility through live broadcasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:27 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Named Brand Ambassador for JITO Premier League Debut in Sri Lanka
Suryakumar Yadav Named Brand Ambassador of JITO Premier League; India's Biggest Community Cricket League Set for Sri Lanka Debut. Image Credit: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav, the former India T20 captain, has been selected as the Brand Ambassador for the first-ever JITO Premier League (JPL), billed as India's largest community cricket league, scheduled from August 24 to September 5, 2026, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The league, envisioned by JPL Chairman Shri Vicky Oswal, seeks to establish a professional franchise-based cricket competition that not only nurtures sporting prowess but also develops young talent and creates a lasting global platform for the Jain community. It will comprise 12 franchise teams, 33 matches, and nearly 250 elite Jain cricketers from across India. Every game is set to be broadcast live on major OTT platforms and digital sports channels, ensuring worldwide visibility.

JPL is driven by leadership from the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Apex Team, with significant support from title sponsor Dhuleva Group and sponsors Authum Group and Orbis Global. The tournament promises to be a milestone in Indian community sports, upheld by an independent Anti-Corruption Squad to ensure fairness across all events.

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