Wang Yi Advocates for Swift China-South Korea Trade Talks

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has called for an expedited conclusion to the second-stage negotiations on a China-South Korea free trade agreement. The meeting took place with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul, as reported by state news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

During the talks, Wang emphasized the importance of South Korea maintaining a friendly policy towards China. He asserted that a 'pragmatic and positive' approach to China would further support South Korea's national interests, according to Xinhua.

The discussions underline the critical nature of economic cooperation between the two nations, as both parties appear eager to fortify their trade relations amid broader geopolitical dynamics.