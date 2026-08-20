AURORA 4.0: Navigating Product Management Challenges in a Polycrisis Era

The fourth edition of XLRI's Product Management Symposium, AURORA 4.0, examined resilience, scalability, and monetization in global disruptions. Leaders from top companies shared insights on market dynamics, digital infrastructure, and upskilling amid an AI-disrupted job market, emphasizing adaptive thinking and informed product leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:19 IST
AURORA 4.0: Navigating Product Management Challenges in a Polycrisis Era
XLRI's AURORA 4.0 Explores Product Management in the Polycrisis Era. Image Credit: ANI

JAMSHEDPUR, India – On August 20, XLRI's Product Management Club, ProdZion, concluded its fourth annual Product Management Symposium titled AURORA 4.0. This year's theme, 'Product Management in the Polycrisis Era,' attracted industry trailblazers and thought leaders to discuss how organizations can thrive amidst intersecting global challenges.

The symposium opened with a discussion on creating resilient products amid economic shocks. Esteemed panelists included Sapan Behera from ServiceNow, Rabindra Sah from the Indian Register of Shipping, and other leaders from Amazon and J.P. Morgan, who shared strategies to develop adaptive product roadmaps in an unpredictable market.

Subsequent panels delved into challenges such as price-sensitive markets and digital evolution. Industry experts from BNY, Microsoft, and ADP provided insights on tailoring product offerings for high-inflation economies, while others explored harnessing digital infrastructure to produce high-availability products. AURORA 4.0 reaffirmed the vital role of continuous learning and adaptability in contemporary product management leadership.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

India
2
AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

India
4
Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

Electricity Theft Is a $89 Billion Problem: Why Smarter AI Deployment Matters More Than Bigger Models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026