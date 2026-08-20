AURORA 4.0: Navigating Product Management Challenges in a Polycrisis Era

JAMSHEDPUR, India – On August 20, XLRI's Product Management Club, ProdZion, concluded its fourth annual Product Management Symposium titled AURORA 4.0. This year's theme, 'Product Management in the Polycrisis Era,' attracted industry trailblazers and thought leaders to discuss how organizations can thrive amidst intersecting global challenges.

The symposium opened with a discussion on creating resilient products amid economic shocks. Esteemed panelists included Sapan Behera from ServiceNow, Rabindra Sah from the Indian Register of Shipping, and other leaders from Amazon and J.P. Morgan, who shared strategies to develop adaptive product roadmaps in an unpredictable market.

Subsequent panels delved into challenges such as price-sensitive markets and digital evolution. Industry experts from BNY, Microsoft, and ADP provided insights on tailoring product offerings for high-inflation economies, while others explored harnessing digital infrastructure to produce high-availability products. AURORA 4.0 reaffirmed the vital role of continuous learning and adaptability in contemporary product management leadership.