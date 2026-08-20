Sports World Blitz: Bejlek's Upset, Messi's Emotional Goal, and McIlroy's Warning

Sara Bejlek delivered a stunning upset over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open, gearing up for her first U.S. Open title defense. Concurrently, in a tense Cincinnati round of 16, Tommy Paul ousted top-seed Alexander Zverev.

In soccer, Lionel Messi found the net for the first time since his father's death, in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union, bringing an emotional charge to the game.

Rory McIlroy pointed at the hurdles LIV Golf players could face when returning to the PGA Tour, while WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike announced her retirement, closing a 15-season career with the Los Angeles Sparks.