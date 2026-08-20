Sports World Blitz: Bejlek's Upset, Messi's Emotional Goal, and McIlroy's Warning

A swift summary of major sports events: Sara Bejlek defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati tennis, Lionel Messi scores his first goal after his father's demise, and Rory McIlroy criticizes LIV Golf players' potential PGA return. Meanwhile, Jac Caglianone downplays his ankle injury, and Nneka Ogwumike announces retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:28 IST
Sports World Blitz: Bejlek's Upset, Messi's Emotional Goal, and McIlroy's Warning
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Sara Bejlek delivered a stunning upset over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open, gearing up for her first U.S. Open title defense. Concurrently, in a tense Cincinnati round of 16, Tommy Paul ousted top-seed Alexander Zverev.

In soccer, Lionel Messi found the net for the first time since his father's death, in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union, bringing an emotional charge to the game.

Rory McIlroy pointed at the hurdles LIV Golf players could face when returning to the PGA Tour, while WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike announced her retirement, closing a 15-season career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

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