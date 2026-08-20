Australia Challenges Big Tech with News Bargaining Incentive
Australia has enacted a new law requiring tech giants like Meta and Google to pay millions in levies if they don't secure commercial deals with local news outlets. The regulation encourages platforms to reach agreements, directing levies to support Australian journalism and incentivizing partnerships with varied news publishers.
Australia has introduced groundbreaking legislation mandating that major tech firms such as Meta, Google, TikTok, and LinkedIn pay steep levies if they fail to establish commercial agreements with local media outlets for news usage on their platforms.
Under the News Bargaining Incentive, these tech giants will face a 2.5% levy on their advertising revenue from Australia unless they strike deals with at least eight different publishers by their reporting period's end. This initiative aims to redirect funds to local news agencies whose content drives online engagement.
The legislation, praised as a significant step for Australian journalism, imposes higher offset rates for spending with smaller publishers, creating a financial encouragement to diversify media partnerships and support the nation's journalistic landscape.
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