Australia Challenges Big Tech with News Bargaining Incentive

Australia has introduced groundbreaking legislation mandating that major tech firms such as Meta, Google, TikTok, and LinkedIn pay steep levies if they fail to establish commercial agreements with local media outlets for news usage on their platforms.

Under the News Bargaining Incentive, these tech giants will face a 2.5% levy on their advertising revenue from Australia unless they strike deals with at least eight different publishers by their reporting period's end. This initiative aims to redirect funds to local news agencies whose content drives online engagement.

The legislation, praised as a significant step for Australian journalism, imposes higher offset rates for spending with smaller publishers, creating a financial encouragement to diversify media partnerships and support the nation's journalistic landscape.