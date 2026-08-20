Evergrande's Fall: Hui Ka Yan's Lifetime Sentence Shocks China's Property Market

In a dramatic turn of events, Hui Ka Yan, the founder of China Evergrande Group, once the world's most indebted property developer, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This ruling comes five years after the collapse of his financial empire sent ripples through China's economy and global financial markets.

Hui, previously Asia's wealthiest individual, admitted to eight charges this April, including fundraising fraud and bribery. Evergrande, formerly a premier Chinese developer, defaulted on most of its staggering $300 billion debt, marking a severe crisis in China's property sector.

The court in Shenzhen not only sentenced Hui but also fined Evergrande and its subsidiary billions of yuan and imposed various sentences on 56 individuals linked to the company's downfall. The collapse triggered significant social unrest, with protests from affected investors, highlighting the widespread economic impact of the debacle.