Evergrande's Fall: Hui Ka Yan's Lifetime Sentence Shocks China's Property Market

Hui Ka Yan, founder of China Evergrande Group, once Asia's richest man, has been sentenced to life in prison. His conviction on multiple charges, including fundraising fraud and bribery, follows the collapse of Evergrande, whose default has left a crisis in China's property sector, impacting Chinese and international creditors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:31 IST
Evergrande's Fall: Hui Ka Yan's Lifetime Sentence Shocks China's Property Market

In a dramatic turn of events, Hui Ka Yan, the founder of China Evergrande Group, once the world's most indebted property developer, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This ruling comes five years after the collapse of his financial empire sent ripples through China's economy and global financial markets.

Hui, previously Asia's wealthiest individual, admitted to eight charges this April, including fundraising fraud and bribery. Evergrande, formerly a premier Chinese developer, defaulted on most of its staggering $300 billion debt, marking a severe crisis in China's property sector.

The court in Shenzhen not only sentenced Hui but also fined Evergrande and its subsidiary billions of yuan and imposed various sentences on 56 individuals linked to the company's downfall. The collapse triggered significant social unrest, with protests from affected investors, highlighting the widespread economic impact of the debacle.

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