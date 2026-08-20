From Rags to Riches to Ruin: The Rise and Fall of Hui Ka Yan and China Evergrande

Hui Ka Yan, the former billionaire behind China Evergrande Group, has been sentenced to life in prison following charges of financial misconduct. This decisive turn of events comes five years after Hui attended the Chinese Communist Party's centenary celebrations with a bright demeanor, casting no hint of the impending corporate crisis.

Hui, once Asia's richest man with a net worth of $45.3 billion in 2017, saw his wealth plummet to an estimated $3 billion by 2023 as Evergrande defaulted on its overseas debts. The company's aggressive investment strategy and debt-laden expansion became unsustainable, triggering its downfall.

Throughout his career, Hui was known for his workaholic nature and ambition, driving Evergrande to generate staggering sales. However, his ventures extended beyond real estate, including electric cars and sports, reflecting broader national strategies. His earlier successes were held in juxtaposition to his eventual legal troubles and economic ramifications.