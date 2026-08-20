AURORA 4.0 Symposium: Navigating Product Management in the Polycrisis Era

XLRI's ProdZion club hosted AURORA 4.0, focusing on 'Product Management in the Polycrisis Era.' The event featured industry leaders discussing resilience, market strategies, and technological adaptation amid global disruptions. It offered students insights into evolving product leadership and strategies for employability in an AI-influenced job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:31 IST
AURORA 4.0 Symposium: Navigating Product Management in the Polycrisis Era
XLRI's AURORA 4.0 Explores Product Management in the Polycrisis Era. Image Credit: ANI

JAMSHEDPUR: The Product Management Club of XLRI PGDM (GM), known as ProdZion, successfully hosted its fourth annual Product Management Symposium, AURORA 4.0, themed “Product Management in the Polycrisis Era.” The event convened leaders and innovators to discuss resilience, scalability, and monetization strategies in the face of global disruptions.

The symposium, featuring 19 senior product management professionals from top organizations such as ServiceNow, Amazon, and J.P. Morgan, provided students with critical insights into the evolving landscape of product leadership. Panel discussions covered a range of topics, from building resilient products in times of economic and geopolitical shocks to designing effective strategies for high-inflation markets.

Another critical focus was the employability of product management professionals in an AI-disrupted job market. The event stressed continuous learning and adaptability, themes reinforced by key speaker sessions and interactive panels. Special acknowledgments were given to Dr. Kanagaraj Ayyalusamy and Shownu Winstington for their roles in executing the successful symposium.

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