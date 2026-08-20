India's Office Market: Embracing AI and Flexibility Amid Expansion

India's office market is set for growth over the next two years as businesses prioritize high-quality workspaces and AI integration. CBRE's survey reveals significant expansion plans, with AI and flexible office solutions playing crucial roles in future leasing strategies, especially in major cities like Bengaluru and Tier-II locales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:53 IST
India's Office Market: Embracing AI and Flexibility Amid Expansion
Representative Image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As per CBRE's 2026 India Office Occupier Survey, India's office sector is poised for substantial growth over the next two years. Companies are increasingly demanding high-quality, well-connected workspaces while integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their real estate strategies. The survey revealed that 77% of office occupiers anticipate their portfolios will expand, underscoring strong confidence despite global challenges.

This optimistic outlook is fueled by persistent business growth, coupled with expansion in the Global Capability Centers (GCC), and rising demand from technology, BFSI, and engineering sectors. Notably, the percentage of corporate occupiers with aggressive expansion plans has nearly doubled, with 30% eyeing significant office enlargements. The inclusion of AI is becoming vital in lease decisions, although only 57% have seen its tangible effects thus far. Yet, AI's influence is expected to reshape leasing strategies profoundly over the next two years.

Flexible workspaces are becoming crucial; 67% of occupiers intend to incorporate them into their strategies, enabling a 'core + flex' model for greater adaptability and efficiency. Major cities like Bengaluru and emerging Tier-II and Tier-III cities remain pivotal for office expansion, influenced heavily by commute infrastructure and talent accessibility. The CBRE findings suggest a shift towards adaptable workplaces driven by expansion, flexibility, and AI-enhanced infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

India
2
AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

India
4
Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

Electricity Theft Is a $89 Billion Problem: Why Smarter AI Deployment Matters More Than Bigger Models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026